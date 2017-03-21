Paris Jackson’s First Concert Was A Total Disappointment Thanks To Zac Efron

Getty Images

Eight years ago, Zac Efron disappointed Paris Jackson in a way she'll probably never forget.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paris shared an anecdote from her first-ever concert experience (not counting the time she tagged along on her dad's Invincible tour). She went to see High School Musical Live and, at just 10 years old, she learned the feeling of crushing betrayal.

High School Musical star Zac Efron wasn't there to play Troy Bolton. Instead, some rando — who looked nothing like Zac Efron, mind you — showed up to sing all of Zac's parts. Sure, Paris can probably appreciate the busy lives of actors now (Zac was off filming a movie at the time), but back then, it was as confusing an absence as could be.

Will Paris ever find it in herself to forgive Zac for personally ghosting her eight years ago? Time heals most wounds, but a ruined first concert is forever.