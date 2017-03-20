Watch As This Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal Interview Gets Hilariously NSFW

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are in the midst of promoting their new sci-fi thriller, Life. If you’re interested in learning more about that, the interview below is probably not for you, as the actual movie's discussed for all of, like, 10 seconds. If, however, you’d like to watch Reynolds and Gyllenhaal spin into a fit of giggles, then this is the interview for you.

During an apparently tiring day of interviews, the actors sat down with a reporter from Fox 5 News in Washington, D.C. Things veered off course as soon as the reporter handed Reynolds and Gyllenhaal some little Deadpool trinket, and Gyllenhaal said “Thank you so much” while throwing it over his shoulder. There’s one legit question about an elaborate tracking shot, but that never really gets discussed, because the actors are too busy trying to wear the trinket as a clip-on earring and deliriously making NSFW jokes about the term “one-er.”

Reynolds eventually barks about their behavior, “Hey fuckers, let’s get it together or let’s get out of fuck town!” as his costar cries tears of laughter beside him. “This is such a useless interview,” Gyllenhaal says. Useless? Maybe. Entertaining? Most definitely.