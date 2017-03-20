Trey Songz Shares A Handwritten Tracklist For His Upcoming Album

Getty Images

Trey Songz just hand-wrote a love note to his entire fanbase in the form of the tracklist to his new album.

The singer posted the entire contents of Tremaine on Twitter just a few hours after sharing dates for his tour of the same name. He'll be airing out his new LP across the U.S. starting in May and ending in June.

Previewed with singles "Animal" and "She Lovin It," Tremaine will be Trey's first new album since 2014's Trigga and his seventh studio LP overall. It comes out this Friday, March 24.