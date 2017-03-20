Natalie Portman Swims Pregnantly Through James Blake’s New Video

Polydor / YouTube

An almost-born Amalia is the star of ‘My Willing Heart’

James Blake already collaborated with Beyoncé on her Lemonade interlude "Forward," so for his new "My Willing Heart" video, he teamed up with another pregnant badass.

Natalie Portman stars in the black-and-white short, which looks like it was filmed within weeks of her daughter Amalia's birth. Portman's son Aleph pops up briefly to marvel at his mom's huge baby bump, but the video focuses mostly on her and her unborn daughter, who can be seen kicking through her mom's belly.

It's a beautiful, if unusual, family portrait set to some unusually beautiful music.