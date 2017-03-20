Life's Getting Bigger: Presenting The First Look At The Upcoming 'Teen Mom OG' Season

Life's getting bigger in the Teen Mom OG world.

In the first look at the show -- which will return for a new season on April 17 -- Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci are continuing to document their eventful journeys in front of the MTV cameras. From fresh purchases (new houses and special presents) to major milestones (an engagement and a ribbon-cutting at a business opening), there is no shortage of celebration in the clip below.

And the kids, who are now eight! There's Bentley making a funny comparison to his dad, Leah receiving some special kisses from her mama and Sophia in her element at a photo shoot. My, how they have grown since they were 16 and Pregnant babies...

Watch the video in its entirety, share what storylines you're most looking forward to viewing and do not miss Teen Mom OG premiering on Monday, April 17 at 9/8c!