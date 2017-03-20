Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid Show Us How To Wear This Season’s Most Confusing Sunglasses

You've heard of rose-colored glasses, but what about ... yellow? Yes, it appears yellow-tinted lenses are trending for spring. No longer just a mandatory safety accessory for construction workers, yellow sunglasses are the next big thing.

Last week, Kylie Jenner wore an oversize pair.

And her sister Kendall recently modeled some on the Versace runway.

Bella Hadid is, frankly, OBSESSED with yellow-tinted sunglasses.

She even took them with her on vacation, although it's unclear to me how effective yellow lenses are at blocking out the sun.

I did a bit of research, and it seems that yellow lenses "block blue light and enhance contrast and depth perception, making them helpful for overcast, hazy and foggy conditions." Also, they, ya know, look cool.