The Hadid Sisters Are Dropping Hints That ’80s Curls Are Back

If you really think about it, life is just a cycle between pants skinny and wide, eyebrows thick and thin, hair curly and straight. Well, folks, at this present moment, it appears we may be entering an era of curly hair domination.

Yesterday, Gigi Hadid dropped a selfie of herself sporting corkscrew curls, a rare departure from her usual long straight hair.

Her sister, Bella, debuted a similar look last week.

Looks like fake perm-esque 1980s-style curls are trending, if these sisters are any indication. The naturally curly-haired among us can abandon our flat irons in gratitude, while the straight-haired must adopt the subtle fry of a curling wand. Hey, I don't make the rules. The Hadids do.