The Walking Dead Finally Confirmed Jesus's Sexuality

Gene Page/AMC

The newest Walking Dead episode focused on girls attacking the patriarchy, but there was one important moment you might have missed before the shit hit the fan.

Fans have been waiting for Jesus (Tom Payne) to reveal on the TV series that his sexuality is the same as it is in the comics, and Sunday night (March 19), we finally got our confirmation in "The Other Side." While speaking with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) at the Hilltop before the Saviors make another unexpected house call, Jesus reveals he's gay.

Discussing his new post-apocalypse home, Jesus states, "When I was first here, I was never here. I always found it hard getting close to anyone: neighbors, friends, boyfriends." Maggie tells her friend, "You should try it some time, even if it doesn’t last."

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead has a history of LGBT characters like Tara (Alanna Masterson) and couple Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson), but like with them, Jesus is "so much more than his sexuality, just like people are in real life," Walking Dead boss Robert Kirkman told Entertainment Tonight. Like Payne said earlier this year, "Listen, it's the end of the world. Do you really think we're going to be worried about things like that?"