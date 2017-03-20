The Weeknd And Selena Gomez Are Straight-Up Copying Drake And Rihanna’s Dates Now

Getty Images / MTV News

The Weeknd's been known to follow in the footsteps of his friend and collaborator Drake, but on his most recent date with Selena Gomez, he quite literally retraced Drizzy's steps.

Abel Tesfaye and Selena Gomez were spotted Sunday (March 19) at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto — the very same aquarium where Drake took Rihanna shortly after their romantic VMAs moment. Aubrih ended up going home with a stuffed camo shark after that date, and then they both got that shark tattooed, proving that true love exists and has very sharp teeth. Then they broke up a few weeks later.

For their part, Selena and Abel were mesmerized by the jellyfish exhibit, according to photos and videos Abel shared on Instagram.

Are matching jellyfish tattoos going to be the next step in Abelena's romance? Will their love fall apart the second they get their affection for each other inked into their skin? Aren't there other places in Toronto you can take a date? No one but the 6 God knows.