Calvin Harris Shows Off His Guitar Skills In A Behind-The-Scenes ‘Slide’ Video

Getty Images

Calvin Harris invited fans into his studio for a quick video tutorial on how to put together a track like "Slide," his new single with Frank Ocean and Migos.

The two-minute clip, shared on Twitter Sunday (March 19), shows Harris assembling the song piece by piece. While he's best known for manning the boards behind the scenes, the producer showed off his guitar and bass talent, proving he can work the frets as well as the knobs.

There's also some rare audio of purely a cappella Frank Ocean vocals, which might deserve a full release all on their own.