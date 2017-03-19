Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea's Got A New Single Coming — And The Artwork's A Little Familiar

The new keeps coming from the woman behind The New Classic: Iggy Azalea just put out a new track, "Can't Lose," and she's already following it up with another promising plenty of movement.

Azalea shared that she'll be dropping a new single, "Mo Bounce," this coming Friday, March 24, along with a glitchy visual for it.

She looks gorgeous, and the artwork is rad — as are the photos she teased a week back — though the aesthetic is something we've seen before from another fierce, female MC.

Azalea can rock a string bikini and heels while giving her quads a workout, sure, but this is a touch reminiscent of Nicki Minaj's now-iconic cover for her 2014 single, "Anaconda."

We'll concede that Minaj's kicks are platform sneaks vs. stilettos, but c'mon — the similarities are undeniable, and it's hard to believe that those details went unnoticed, even if Azalea and Minaj "don't have a relationship." =

Maybe "Mo Bounce" will throw a shoutout Minaj's way; maybe it won't. Is the look a tribute, or simply a coincidence? Guess we'll find out on March 24.