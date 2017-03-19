Drake Celebrated The Release Of More Life With His Thriving Dad

Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage + David Livingston/Getty Images

If you give birth to a musical baby, you should probably invite at least one of the parties responsible for bringing you into the world to the release party. And if you put one of those people on the cover of your new playlist project, you have to invite them. Thankfully, that's exactly what Drake did when it came to toasting his latest release.

Drake invited his dad/occasional music video star Dennis Graham< to get in on the celebrations that sprung up for the release of More Life, his much-anticipated, extensive playlist project that features collaborations with Kanye West, Young Thug, Quavo, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, and more.

That is one very proud parent and cover star who is very, very stoked to dance to "Passionfruit" on every dance floor he comes in contact with for the duration of 2017.

It appears that Drake spent the rest of the night in the photo booth of his own shindig, and who can blame him? A picture is worth 1,000 words, and from the looks of it, all of 'em are good thanks to the drop of his latest achievement.