After drumming up the intrigue for his next endeavor with a cinematic teaser that showed glimpses of his life on the Boy Meets World Tour, Drake made good on his promise and unveiled his cameo-heavy More Life playlist project on OVO Radio on March 17 — after a slight delay.

Twitter was ready and waiting for More Life's debut at 6 p.m. E.T., but the OVO crew wasn't, apparently, as they were still "putting the finishing touches on the show" well into the hour.

Thirty minutes after the initial start time, OVO pressed play on More Life, with shoutouts to Lil Wayne and Jennifer Lopez ("I drunk texted J-Lo, new number so it bounced back") and enough "Free Smoke" to set off the fire alarm for the first track.

What followed was a steamy dance party that occasionally laid Drake emotionally bare, with cuts like the long "Nothings Into Somethings" showing his somber side and "Blem" offering up his feelings for a girl who won't stop running to her ex. The longing vibe continued on into the Sampha-featuring "4422."

The cameos kept coming with Kanye West via "Glow," "Skepta's Interlude," "Sacrifices," with Young Thug and 2 Chainz, and "Portland," with Drake stepping aside for bars from Quavo of Migos and Travis Scott and some recorder/flute action, too. (Yup. Flute.)

More Life is Drake's first new project since the release of Views, his record-breaking 2016 full-length.

Drake dropped More Life via OVO Radio shortly after Frank Ocean used his Beats 1 show, blonded RADIO, to premiere "Chanel," his standalone single and its A$AP Rocky-featuring remix that sound right at home with the most effortlessly elegant tracks off Blonde.