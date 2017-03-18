Lana Del Rey Made SXSW Swoon Over 'Love'

Polydor Ltd. (UK) / Interscope Records

It's enough just to make you go crazy

Singing in the kitchen was cool and all, but Lana Del Rey has finally made her return to the stage and performed her latest single, "Love," for the first time at SXSW on March 17.

Considering how people freeeeaked out when those mysterious posters started popping up all over Los Angeles and the mesmerizing music video for the track elicited a similar response, it's no shocker that the whole crowd was singing the words back to her nearly immediately.

She kept her set short and sweet, and tracks from Ultraviolence and Born to Die also elicited some swaying sing-alongs.

She sounds lovely, and this is enough to ease our festival FOMO. (For the time being, anyway.)