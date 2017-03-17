Let Bridgit Mendler’s New Song Soundtrack Your Next Crush

Mindy Best/Getty

Bridgit Mendler shows zero signs of slowing down anytime soon. Last November the Disney Channel alum revived her music career with four new songs, her first releases since her 2012 debut LP. But four must not have been enough; since then she's released two more tunes, plus a plethora of remixes and music videos.

Her newest, "Can't Bring This Down," is a love song about feeling "too high too quick" and the emotional rush that comes with crushing hard on someone. It roughly follows the same formula as "Atlantis," her comeback single: a relaxed beat brought to life by Mendler's vocals and rhymes from an up-and-coming rapper. In this case, it's Pell, a New Orleans MC.

The duo performed their collaboration at SXSW earlier this week before dropping it officially on Friday (March 17), just more than a month after Mendler released her previous song with Toronto rapper Devontée. If you're a Bridgit fan, clearly there's no time to get bored.