Move Over, Camila Cabello: MGK Teams Up With Hailee Steinfeld On New Jam

After scoring a smash with his Camila Cabello-assisted “Bad Things,” Machine Gun Kelly is back with another genre-blending collab. This time, he’s linked up with Hailee Steinfeld for a motivational jam that’ll light a little fire under your feet.

“At My Best” is an anthem for the underdogs built around the phrase “If you can’t take me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.” Steinfeld handles the huge pop hook, while MGK reaches out to his die-hard fanbase with some encouraging bars: “This song’s for anybody that feels like I did, never the cool kid / This song’s for anybody who fought their way through, always remained true / This song’s for anybody, the ones that’s trying to get it, the ones that dream it and live it.”

“At My Best” comes as MGK is prepping his third studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s General Admission. No word yet on how many pop-leaning collabs his new LP will have, but if his recent output is any indication, we can expect a lot more.