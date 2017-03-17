G-Eazy And Kehlani Reunite For A Festive Fate Of The Furious Collab

YouTube

The latest offering from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack reunites G-Eazy and Kehlani for an upbeat toast to the “Good Life.” No, it’s not a remake of the Kanye West/T-Pain jam, or the OneRepublic song. This one belongs strictly to Eazy, ‘lani, and all their day ones.

In the accompanying video, the Bay Area natives take to the city streets and rooftops. Kehlani blissfully dances in a parking garage while raising “two middle fingers for the haters” on her poppy hook. G-Eazy, meanwhile, dedicates his bars to newfound fame and fortune: “I told my moms not to stress no more / Go hit the Bentley store and no credit card debts no more.” Footage from F8 is interspersed throughout, offering new glimpses at Hobbs, Dom, and the gang. Oh, and cars. Lots of cars.

This isn’t the first time G-Eazy and Kehlani have linked up on wax — she first appeared on a remix of his song “Get Away” in 2014, and then featured on “Everything Will Be OK” from his 2015 sophomore album, When It’s Dark Out.

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack also features the fiery Quavo/Travis Scott/Lil Uzi Vert collab “Go Off,” as well as the sultry Pitbull/Camila Cabello/J Balvin track “Hey Ma.” The star-studded album arrives April 14, the same day F8 races into theaters.