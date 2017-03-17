Getty Images

The brightest new talent of 2017 gathered at SXSW

Young M.A, Bibi Bourelly, Jidenna, And More Sparked Up The 2017 MTV Woodies — Watch The Highlights

Last night (March 16), the 2017 MTV Woodies showcased the year's brightest new talent at the South by Southwest Music Festival.

Between the festival stage and the main stage, the Woodies hosted standout emerging artists like Rihanna fave Bibi Bourelly, Brooklyn rapper Young M.A, and L.A. band MUNA. It was a promising look at the exciting future of music — but if you weren't there, catch up on Woodies highlights via our playlist below.

Bibi Bourelly The pop singer shouted out anyone who's ever been broke as she launched into "Ballin," her song about getting fired from Old Navy and going on to live her dreams.

Young M.A Young M.A brought a casual-cool flair to her performance of "Hot Sauce" on the Woodies festival stage.

MUNA Electropop band MUNA made "I Know a Place" expressly political when they added an updated verse about the 45th president — who, while he may hold office, isn't their leader.

Starley Over on the main stage, Starley and her dancers were decked out in blacklight body paint as they performed a hypnotic routine to "Call On Me."

Jidenna Jidenna's performance of "Helicopters" was among the most emotional of the night, and he capped it off by crowd-surfing on his back across the audience.

Still want more Woodies? Discover new artists and check out the full video playlist of performances here.