Britney Spears Was Literally Given The Shirt Off A Model's Back At A Fashion Show

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Models walk a straight line on a runway, but spotting Britney Spears in the front row at your fashion show gives more than enough cause for an unscripted little detour.

Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghar, attended the Art Hearts Fashion show at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 16. They were there to check out Stello's latest collection, and she was handed a souvenir of sorts when one of the models took off his shirt and gave it to Spears mid-walk.

Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Yup. Legit peeled it off his body, turned his gaze from the end of the runway, locked eyes with the pop star, made his way over, and gave. Her. His. Shirt. Seems like he took "Piece of Me" a little far, and nobody — not even Sam! — is complaining.

There's VIP status, and then there's VIP status with presents. The runway will never be the same.