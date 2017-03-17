Linkin Park's New Song Is Full Of Instagram-Worthy Inspirational Quotes

Linkin Park's evolution continues, and their latest song proves they've come a long way since their "In The End" and "Numb" days. "Battle Symphony" might as well be a sequel to "Heavy," their collaboration with Kiiara that came out earlier this year. Both songs will be on their upcoming seventh album, One More Light, due out May 19.

A true fight song, "Battle Symphony" will motivate you to get through whatever's dragging you down: "If my armor breaks, I'll fuse it back together," Chester Bennington sings. Watch the lyric video — which strangely resembles the scenic stock photos overlaid with inspirational text you see plastered all over social media — below.

Consider this a double win. Linkin Park has gifted you with both 'grammable content AND a "Battle Symphony" to get you to the end, where it doesn't even matter. (Sorry.)