Jensen Ackles Is Basically Training His Daughter To Be A WWE Star

After years of watching Dean Winchester hunt, fight, and obliterate monsters on Supernatural, it's a nice change of pace to see Jensen Ackles kickin' back and stepping into his other famous role: dad.

On Friday (March 17), Ackles posted a ridiculously adorable "Flashback Friday" video of himself playing with his oldest child, Justice Jay, a.k.a. "JJ." He noted that the vid's from last year, captioning, "She thinks we're just having fun but I'm secretly teaching her some classic WWE moves." Pfft, we all know you're really teaching her how to be a hunter, Jensen.

This super precious video is awakening my dead soul after years of it acting like a Dementor, looking for happiness to suck away. Ackles has proved before that he's such a good dad, even letting JJ put makeup on his face without making a fuss. (Seriously, JJ really needs to work on her makeup skills.)

When his new twins, Zeppelin and Arrow, get older, we can't wait to see what kinds of shenanigans they make their dad do. Until then, they'll just be perfecting their large range of emotions.