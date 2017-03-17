Mean Girls Star Amanda Seyfried Just Had The Fetchest Elopement Ever

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried's secret wedding to boyfriend Thomas Sadoski had zero drama or stress. No bridezilla, no expensive locations, and no having to mingle with family members you've seen like twice in your life.

Stopping by The Late Late Show Thursday (March 16), Sadoski made the first public announcement of the marriage. As host James Corden lost all chill after seeing Sadoski's wedding ring, the John Wick star described his low-key wedding with Seyfried. "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," he said. Unable to pass up a sappy moment, Sadoski added, "She's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world," as Corden tried not to cry.

Seyfried and Sadoski met on the set of their off-Broadway show The Way We Get By and recently worked together again in The Last Word. Their engagement was announced last September, followed by the news in November they were expecting their first child. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything else in my life, and I'm also more terrified about it than anything else in my entire life," Sadoski said.

Congrats to the newlyweds and parents-to-be!