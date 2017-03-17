Rick Ross Takes Sides In Nicki Minaj's Cold War With Meek Mill

Getty Images / MTV News

Rick Ross's new album Rather You Than Me is out today, and by the very first track he's already taking sides in the cold war between Nicki Minaj and her ex Meek Mill.

On "Apple of my Eye," Rozay raps, "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki / Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance." The couplet seems to imply that Nicki somehow instigated Meek's highly publicized feud with Drake (a theory that's been floated before).

For his part, Meek confirmed on Instagram that Rozay did in fact warn him not to trust Nicki.

Ross took a moment to address Lil Wayne's beef with Birdman as well. On "Idols Become Rivals," he raps, "I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne / His entire life he gave you what there was to gain."

As far as disses go, Rozay keeps things pretty positive, but he makes it crystal clear where he stands.