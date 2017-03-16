Liam Payne Is Shirtless And Ready To Brawl On New Magazine Cover

Getty Images

Liam Payne’s solo era is upon us.

At least, that’s what we can assume from the One Direction singer’s new solo cover for U.K. fashion mag Rollacoaster. As it happens, the cover itself is quite a ~rollacoaster~ of emotions, as Payne appears in fighting stance, looking intimating and seductive at the same time. The dad-to-be locks eyes with the camera and appears in grayscale against a bright backdrop with the oh-so-punny tagline "No Payne, No Gain."

Oh, and he’s also shirtless, giving us a close look at his bounty of arm and hand tattoos. The only thing off about this otherwise sultry pic? His freakish lack of nipples (WHERE ARE THEY???).

The Payne-covered issue of Rollacoaster hits newsstands on June 8. Yes, that's painfully far away, but hopefully the mag keeps teasing us with more titillating pics until then.