Victorious Stars Avan Jogia And Victoria Justice Reunite In A New Movie

Getty Images

See them get flirty in the new trailer for 'The Outcasts'

Four years after Victoria Justice and Avan Jogia left Hollywood Arts High School behind, the former Victorious co-stars are back together onscreen.

Justice and Jogia reunite in the upcoming comedy The Outcasts, which premiered its first trailer on Thursday (March 16). Described as "Mean Girls meets Revenge of the Nerds," the flick stars Justice and Eden Sher as BFFs who unite their school’s outcasts in an attempt to overthrow the popular clique’s cruel reign. Jogia plays a slacker named Dave, who strikes up a budding romance with Justice’s Jodi, not unlike their Victorious characters, Beck and Tori. Needless to say, seeing their cute chemistry onscreen again is giving us all the throwback feels.

The Outcasts also stars Peyton List, Claudia Lee, Katie Chang, Will Peltz, and Awkward alum Ashley Rickards. Check out the trailer below, and look out for the film when it hits theaters and VOD on April 14.