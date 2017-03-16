Gigi Hadid Bravely Wears Long White Pants On The Slushy Streets of NYC

Getty Images

Currently, New York City streets are covered in a messy cocktail of melting snow, gasoline exhaust, and god knows what else. This did not stop Gigi Hadid from stepping out in a pair of incredibly long and incredibly white silk pants.

They also have a THIGH-HIGH SLIT. It is currently 28 degrees Fahrenheit outside.

The hem of her pants is mere centimeters from the ground. I can't look at this without biting my nails.

Anyway, Gigi is no stranger to risky garments. Last November she wore a white coat with a train, dragging it along the street while grabbing coffee.

Man, does this girl have stock in Scotchgard or what?