The Teen Mom 2 reunions are an opportunity for cast members and those in their inner circle to discuss situations that unfolded throughout the long-running docuseries. And for the second time in Teen Mom 2 history, the Dr. Drew-hosted event (which has been a staple of the program since the show premiered in 2010) offered an in-depth look at what happens behind-the-scenes as the mamas prepared to get candid.

During tonight's Part 2 season finale, cameras and producers followed Kailyn, Jenelle, Leah and Chelsea as they geared up to speak with the addiction specialist. Even though there were some difficult incidents offstage (a disagreement between Jenelle and her mother Barbara as well Chelsea feeling under the weather), there were plenty of lighthearted and interesting moments between the girls and those closest to them interacting at the studios. Enjoy the five scenes below, and don't miss Part 1 of the reunion special tonight and Part 2 airing next Monday at 9/8c.