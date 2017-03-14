Hear Selena Gomez, Charli XCX, And More Cover Your Favorite Backstreet Boys Songs

The Backstreet Boys are back onstage (and truly better than ever, if you can believe that) in Las Vegas, continuing to fuel our seemingly never-ending late-’90s cultural nostalgia with their new Larger Than Life residency show. It makes sense, as the group's catalogue — with instantly recognizable intros and insanely catchy choruses — is irresistible, whether you grew up a BSB fan or not. That's probably why an entire generation of newer artists have put their own spin on the group's classics. Here are some artists who can't get enough.
I don't care who you are, where you're from, what you did ... as long as you love this unique and totally chilled-out version of "As Long As You Love Me."
Boyce Avenue, YouTube cover legends, put an acoustic spin on "I Want It That Way" in a video that's racked up 21 million views. NBD.
Max and Alyson Stoner
The former Nickelodeon and Disney stars collaborated for a sponsored (but stellar) cover, rocking the group's signature white suits from the "I Want It That Way" music video.
DCCM (Death Come Cover Me)
Pop goes metal in this screamo take on "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."
The newest boy band to hit the scene paid homage to the OG heartthrobs in this 2015 vid.
Before collaborating with the band themselves on "God, Your Mama, and Me," Florida Georgia Line were self-proclaimed BSB fanatics.
Charli XCX threw her signature breathy vocals and synth sounds onto the classic BSB track in 2013.
Did you ever think you'd hear an explicit, pop-punk version of The Backstreet Boys? Well, here it is.