Rupert Grint, Stop Hating Yourself And Learn To Love Being A Hufflepuff

Getty Images

After more than a decade of parading around as a Gryffindor, wearing silly scarlet and gold knits around the castle, actor Rupert Grint took Pottermore's new Sorting Hat test and learned that he was actually a Hufflepuff. Members of this oft-slighted Hogwarts house from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter saga are known for their fierce loyalty, hard work, and unwavering tenacity. For Hufflepuffs, Grint's sorting was a cause for celebration — but for the 28-year-old Harry Potter alum, it was a disappointment.

When asked if he was surprised by his sorting, Grint recently told Vulture, "Yeah, and a little bit disappointed to be honest. That's just not the coolest one, is it?"

Rupert Grint, please sit down. Now listen.

Warner Bros

Despite what you may have heard, Hufflepuffs are not a "lot o' duffers." That's just a nasty rumor, and this kind of dangerous and antiquated thinking isn't grounded in any sort of fact. In fact, Hufflepuff house has produced some of the finest — and bravest — wizards in history, including Triwizard Tournament cochampion Cedric Diggory, Order member Nymphadora Tonks, and famed magizoologist Newt Scamander.

And let's not forget that when Harry Potter, the Chosen One himself, gave his fellow students the choice to stay and fight Voldemort's army at the Battle of Hogwarts, all of the Hufflepuffs chose to stay. ALL OF THEM. (Meanwhile, all of the Slytherins and most of the Ravenclaws totally ghosted.) "They didn't want to show off, they weren't being reckless," Rowling later said. "That's the essence of Hufflepuff."

Rupert, you poor, misguided fool: You should be proud to be a Hufflepuff. It's always been the best house. And if you don't believe me, then take it from your fellow ginger, Eddie Redmayne — or better yet, from your good friend Jo: "We should all want to be Hufflepuffs."

Case closed.