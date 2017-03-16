Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Mandy Moore Has Something To Say About That Frustrating This Is Us Finale

This Is Us wrapped its first season this week, but the story is just getting started. For months, fans have been watching the Pearsons' complicated family history unfold, except for one huge moment: Jack's death. So far, his final moments remain one giant question mark, and — spoilers! — the Season 1 finale kept the mystery going, delaying the answers the audience has waiting for.

"For those somehow frustrated with the finale not revealing how Jack passed, I would encourage patience," star Mandy Moore shared on Instagram Wednesday (March 15) after the episode. "Otherwise you might be watching the wrong show. Last night was fundamental to the bigger picture. The story deviated and ultimately landed on (I think) a more compelling question...What was the state of this relationship in the end?"

The finale centered around an explosive shouting match between Rebecca (Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), who previously boasted a picture-perfect marriage. But that's not real life, and This Is Us favors reality over fairy-tale endings.

Ventimiglia voiced similar thoughts ahead of the finale. "Jack is dead and everybody's fascinated with knowing how, when, and why," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "The thing that I keep … talking about to people is, worry about how he's living. Why he's living. Those are the moments. Don't focus on death, you want to focus on his life."

With at least 36 more episodes to go, there's plenty of life to be lived.