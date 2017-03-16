Are You The One? Reactions: Series Alums Sound Off On That Shocking Season 5 Finale

See what the vets had to say about the jaw-dropping outcome

An Are You the One? cast had never tasted defeat (sure, it was down to the wire every time) -- but all of that just changed courtesy of the Season 5 gang. History in the MTV matchmaking series, no doubt about it.

During last night's insane and stressful finale, the 22 love hopefuls got the sobering news that they had lost the complicated game after failing to secure 11 beams of light. It's okay if your jaws are still on the floor...à la Alicia, below.

Understandably, those who have firsthand knowledge of what it's like to find your perfect match had some thoughts about this gang's inability to walk away with the cash prize. Without further ado, here are a few candid words from some recognizable AYTO faces:

What did you think about the surprising end to this chapter of AYTO? Sound off in the comments, and be sure to catch Are You The One: Second Chances (featuring some Season 5 folks as well as some peeps above) on Wednesday at 9/8c!