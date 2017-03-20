9 Beauty And The Beast Questions That Still Need Answers

Disney

Now that you've seen Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, you probably have some questions. After all, this is a timeless tale about a young woman (Emma Watson) from a quiet village in France who falls in love with a surly beast who's actually a handsome prince (Dan Stevens) under a spell. There's even an enchanted book and talking candelabra! So of course there are going to be questions.

But aside from the obvious — i.e., why would Belle fall in love with a beast who not only imprisons her but is hella rude to her father? — director Bill Condon's remake leaves us with an entirely new set of questions. Let's address some of them, shall we?

[Spoilers for the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast ahead.]