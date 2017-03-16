Tinashe Reinvents Herself For Poppy New Single 'Flame'

Getty Images

Does this mean 'Joyride' is on the way?

Tinashe has followed up her request for a little "Company" with a scorching new single called "Flame."

Her first new single since last year's Nightride mixtape, "Flame" wholeheartedly embraces pop sugar, leaning in for a steep hook that's a shade more candied than the sleek R&B Tinashe's worked in before.

It's unclear whether "Flame" is an official taste of the singer's anticipated next album, Joyride, or whether it's a standalone, but either way, it should keep us warm until we get to hear that sequel to Tinashe's debut studio LP Aquarius.