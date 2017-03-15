Nicki Minaj’s Dramatic Lip-Syncing Vid Has Celine Dion’s Approval

Getty Images

In a celebrity pairing you probably never thought you’d see, it appears Celine Dion and Nicki Minaj are huge fans of each other.

It all began when Minaj posted a video on Instagram in which she passionately mouths the words to Dion’s 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.” You may be slightly distracted by her stunning chainmail dress that leaves little to the imagination, but just focus on that ultra-dramatic delivery. It’s captivating stuff, people.

Minaj’s video was so good that it prompted a response from the inimitable Canadian legend herself. “Excellente interprétation !! / Good job @nickiminaj!!” Dion tweeted on Wednesday afternoon (March 15), which left the “No Frauds” rapper adorably flustered. “I love you so much. thank you!!!” Minaj replied, complete with a heart eyes emoji and prayer hands. She added on Instagram, “look who hit me y'all !!!!!! It's @celinedion 😲😲😲😱😰 wait til I tell my mother. 😩😂😂.”

So... collab or nah?!