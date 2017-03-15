Rick Ross Flexes Hard On ‘Dead Presidents’ With Future And Jeezy

Getty Images

In case you missed the message on Martha Stewart’s freshly frosted cake, Rick Ross has an album coming out this week. It’s called Rather You Than Me, and it boasts a hell of a lot of features.

After unveiling “Trap Trap Trap” with Wale and Young Thug last week, Rozay has returned with another star-studded collab: “Dead Presidents” with Future, Jeezy, and Yo Gotti. No, it’s not a remake of Jay Z’s track of the same name. Instead, the hard-hitting street anthem finds Ross & Co. spitting bars about what they know best: money, money, and more money.

Ross flexes hard (“Walk in the courtroom sipping on a beverage / I know the judge so I got a lot of leverage”), Future drops a fire verse, and Jeezy reflects on his legacy and promises to keep building his empire. He also teams up with Gotti for the energetic hook, which will stick in your head all day. You’ve been warned.

Rather You Than Me also includes features from Nas, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, and even Chris Rock. The album arrives this Friday (March 17), the day after Ross hosts the MTV Woodies in Austin.