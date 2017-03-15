Getty Images

Cole Sprouse Was ‘So In Love’ With Jennifer Aniston When He Was On Friends

Before his shirtless adventures on Riverdale and his twin antics on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Cole Sprouse was a kid star on a little sitcom you may have heard of: Friends. In a recent interview with the New York Post, he discussed working on the smash show and revealed that some people still recognize him from his role as Ross’s cute son, Ben.

“I was only in seven episodes, but it’s funny now that people are recognizing me for that because my brother and I have been working since we were 8 months old,” the 24-year-old said, adding, “Because Friends is on Netflix, there’s a renewed interest from that. ... People can call me ‘Ben’ on the street and I will turn around.”

While Sprouse called working on Friends “intimidating” but “really wonderful,” he revealed the one thing that used to psych him out: his massive crush on Jennifer Aniston.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her,” he admitted. “I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”

So next time you’re watching a Friends scene like the one below, keep in mind that while Sprouse certainly appeared cool and collected, he was just a flabbergasted tyke in love. Awww.