Tinashe Grabs A Handful Of Travis Scott In Sizzling New Photo Shoot

Getty Images

Tinashe and Travis Scott appear in British GQ Style’s new issue, where she’s dubbed “hip-hop’s creative chameleon” and he’s crowned “music’s new fashion king.” Inside, the artists discuss their respective upcoming projects, but that’s not the part of this feature that’s going to garner the most attention.

Instead, this suggestive photo will almost certainly be the focus:

Yep, there’s Tinashe making sultry eyes with the camera while grabbing a handful of Scott, who looks characteristically chill about the whole thing. It’s all casual. Nothing to see here. Just a normal day for these two.

Is it a coincidence that, on the heels of her stylish new shoot with La Flame, Tinashe has a song called “Flame” dropping on Thursday (March 16)? Jury’s still out, but it sounds like “Flame” will be the first taste of Tinashe’s long-awaited album Joyride, which she told GQ is on the way.

“It’s an evolution, but it’s continuing to get more exciting, more relevant, and just better. I hope everyone is patient with me, but when it does drop, it’s going to be fucking worth it,” she promised.

Scott, meanwhile, also has a new project in the works, which he’s teasing as some of his most lit material yet. “The next record is called AstroWorld. It might be the best music that I made,” he said. “I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best.”