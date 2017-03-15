The singer wore a piece from the Tommy x Gigi collection

Gigi Hadid Freaked Out When Lady Gaga Wore a Jacket She Designed

Is Lady Gaga a secret Gigi Hadid fan? The jacket she wore yesterday suggests so. On Instagram, Gaga posted this selfie of herself wearing a denim jacket from the Tommy x Gigi collection.

Gigi Hadid promptly freaked out.

Surprisingly, these two go way back. Well, if you count the 2015 Met Gala as "way back."

They also palled around at last year's Victoria's Secret fashion Show.

In conclusion, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid: good friends, lovers of denim jackets, and women who share first names consisting of only g's and vowels.