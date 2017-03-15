Disney Pixar

Pixar’s Coco Takes Us To The Land Of The Dead In Stunning First Teaser Trailer

Toy Story took us to infinity and beyond. Inside Out dove into the complicated mind of an 11-year-old girl. The Good Dinosaur went back to a time when dinosaurs walked the Earth. In keeping with tradition, Pixar's latest animated feature, Coco, is pushing the boundaries of animation and taking us to a place where no living human has been before: the Land of the Dead.

On Wednesday (March 15), Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for its magical Thanksgiving release, Coco, featuring the voices of Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and newcomer Anthony Gonzalez. Set in Mexico, the film follows a young guitar player named Miguel (Gonzalez) who desperately wants to prove his musical talent. But when he strums the guitar of his late idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Bratt), Miguel sets off a mystical chain of events and finds himself — along with his dog, Dante — crossing into the Land of the Dead (inspired by Día de Muertos).

Directed by Lee Unkrich, a longtime member of Pixar's coveted brain trust, and codirected by Adrian Molina, Coco is scheduled to hit theaters November 22, 2017.