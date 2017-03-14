Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed Treatment For Alcohol Addiction

Getty Images

'There is no shame in getting help when you need it'

On Tuesday (March 14), Ben Affleck revealed to fans on Facebook that he recently completed a stint in rehab to treat his alcohol addiction.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” the 44-year-old wrote. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

He continued, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner, announced their separation nearly two years ago, but no divorce has been finalized. They share three children together: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The actor previously want to rehab in 2001. He opened up about that period of his life to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, saying, “I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be. It was more a ‘let me get myself straight,’ before it became a rite of passage.”

Affleck recently stepped aside from plans to direct the next Batman flick. His next film is the superhero confab Justice League, which opens November 17.