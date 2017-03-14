Two iCarly Stars Welcomed A Son Together

Nickelodeon

The little one is already a pro at high-fiving

Remember iCarly's Nora Dershlit (Danielle Morrow), the obsessive fan who lured Carly, Sam, and Freddie to her house and trapped them in her basement with no hope of escape? She just quietly welcomed a baby boy with husband Jeremy Rowley, a.k.a. iCarly's icky doorman, Louis "Lewbert" Sline.

The couple got married around New Year's last year and have since grown their family by one. Morrow posted a sweet pic on Instagram Tuesday (March 14), with the caption, "My boys like to start the day off with a high-five. 👋🏻👋🏻." Hold on a second, I think my dead soul is coming back to life after seeing this adorable snapshot.

Earlier this month, Morrow posted a pic of her cradling her baby bump. Congrats to the new parents! May your son one day grow up to have his own hit web series.