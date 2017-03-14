Michelle Branch’s New ‘Breakup Anthem’ Gets A Behind-The-Scenes Video

Verve Label Group

A lot has changed in the 14 years since Michelle Branch last released a solo album, but one thing certainly hasn't: She can still write a damn good love song. "Best You Ever" — off her upcoming Hopeless Romantic, due out April 7 — explores what happens when love fizzles.

"I hope it's not too vindictive, but I feel like it has the same spirit of like an 'Are You Happy Now?' song," Branch told MTV News last week, referencing a track from 2003's Hotel Paper. "It's a breakup anthem."

On Monday (March 13), said breakup anthem got its own behind-the-scenes video, a grayscale clip filmed in the studio of Branch's Nashville home. A more formal music video might come in the future, so keep your fingers crossed for that.

In the meantime, please enjoy Michelle and her guitar. What else do you need, really?

"I think I'm kind of known as like — if you're going through a breakup, turn on a Michelle Branch song and feel really sorry for yourself," Branch joked. "The songs that I personally love and I listen to — the more heart-wrenching, depressing, the better. Like I love love songs, I just do."

It's a good thing her fans love them just as much.