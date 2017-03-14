Here's The Best Way To Prepare For The Upcoming Teen Mom OG Season

Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci are returning to MTV on April 17

The Teen Mom OG cast members' odysseys are ever-changing -- and when Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci are featured in brand-new episodes of the long-running series, their stories will continue to evolve -- and life's getting bigger for these moms!

In order to properly prepare for the return of Teen Mom OG (don't miss it on April 17 and catch a first look above!), MTV will air a catch-up special to get you up to speed on where the girls' tales left off when we last saw them on this network. From major milestones (a proposal, a baby, a wedding and new businesses) to getting honest about their health (seeking treatment and disclosing a difficult diagnosis), the foursome have certainly held nothing back as they invite viewers into their respective worlds. There is plenty of ground to cover -- and we've got you covered.

Don't miss the Teen Mom OG special airing on Monday at 9/8c -- and be sure to catch the MTV mamas when the new season begins on Monday, April 17 at 9/8c!