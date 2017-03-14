Challenge Relationship: What Was Laurel's First Impression Of Nicole?

Nicole and Laurel have an undeniable attraction and have grown closer as the Invasion of the Champions game moves along. And during this week's Challenge episode, the Underdog and the Champion opened up like never before about their strong feelings for each other (in separate interviews, Laurel gushed that Nicole "makes her better," while Nicole stated that Laurel is "a strong, intelligent woman -- who wouldn't want to be with that?"). But looking back, how would the Free Agents winner describe her first impression of the Real World: Skeletons alum?

"She's very loud, she loves herself, she's extremely muscular," the Fresh Meat 2 vet recently revealed to MTV News in the video above. "She's energetic and really lively and fun."

What does Laurel think are Nicole's most attractive qualities? Hear Laurel share her thoughts in the clip above -- and to see how their relationship progresses, be sure to keep watching Invasion of the Champions every Tuesday at 9/8c.