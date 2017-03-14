Amber Portwood Shares Heartwarming Handwritten Message From Her Daughter

Amber Portwood's Instagram

Amber Portwood has lovingly showed off some homemade cards and sweet messages that she has received from her mini-me Leah on Teen Mom OG. Now, the Indiana native -- who will return to MTV on April 17 -- is revealing a heartwarming note written by the eight-year-old.

"My beautiful baby. I'm so proud. I had to share this," the Forever Haute founder captioned the Instagram image above, which features Leah opening up about herself (like revealing her favorite food, her love of art and how she makes herself feel better during moments of sadness).

Amber followed up with an additional glimpse of Leah's work -- and the vivacious kiddo gushes "I love her so much" about her mama. What a kid!

Do not miss Amber and Leah when they continue to chronicle their lives on Teen Mom OG, premiering on Monday, April 17 -- and stay with MTV News for more updates regarding the upcoming brand-new episodes!