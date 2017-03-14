Zayn And Gigi Reveal They Like To Be Surrounded By Their Dogs And Moms

Getty Images

As part of Zayn and Gigi Hadid's intimate Versus Versace campaign, which consists of portraits of Zayn taken by Gigi herself, the brand released a short clip of the couple answering the question, "When you're alone who do you want next to you?" D'awww.

Aside from obviously wanting to be next to each other, the "inside scoop" here seems to be that the couple want to be surrounded by their dogs and their moms. Wow, for the two faces of Versace, I'll say that's a pretty humble request. If I were them, I would've answered, "My millions of dollars."