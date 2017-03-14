Holland Roden And Shelley Hennig Reflect On Their Unforgettable Teen Wolf Journeys

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Teen Wolf commemorated the filming of its 100th (and final) episode last week in special fashion (that cake!). Now, it's an official wrap (for good) on the beloved program -- and the series' leading ladies just paid tribute to the supernatural show. First up: Holland Roden, who has been a part of TW since the beginning (banshee screams and all).

"To my 20s! To my first chapter in my adult life. Today is the day that @teenwolf turns off their cameras and closes their doors," the woman behind the lovable Lydia Martin captioned the Instagram image above. "No chapter of my life will quite touch me like #Jeffdavis and the world he created at @teenwolf - the attitude of these shows- the tone that is on set- starts at the top- It has been such a privilege to work for such kind and hard working bosses. I will only continue to peel back the layers of my gratitude of @teenwolf which are to be discovered for years to come.

"To some of my best friendships formed on this little engine that could. To our little band of silly, hard ass working, beyond inappropriate, dedicated, cookie and Swedish fish eating, talented, laughing and skateboarding til the end group that is @teenwolf - I will forever cherish and love you."

Don't mind us, we look like this right now.

Next, Shelley Hennig shared a string of tweets about the "best 3 years of my life."

And because the starlet mentioned Malia Tate's inaugural scene (oh memories)...

