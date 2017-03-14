Neil Patrick Harris’s First Tattoo Is Quite Unfortunate

Joe Lederer/Netflix

Neil Patrick Harris just blurred the line between fiction and reality, thanks to his new tattoo. The star of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events decided to make his Count Olaf alter ego a permanent part of him via the infamous eye ink on his ankle — just like Count Olaf has in both the books and series (and something Jim Carrey, the former Count Olaf, has yet to achieve).

After learning Series was renewed for a second season, Harris went out and celebrated the news by getting his first tattoo. Harris shared the pics on Instagram on Monday (March 13): one of the final product and one of the tattoo being inked onto his ankle.

I guess the show's makeup team now has one less job to do on Season 2, amirite?!