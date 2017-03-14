Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Isaac and Lincoln have picked out some (fun) monikers for the 'Teen Mom 2' tot

Here's What Kailyn Lowry's Sons Want To Name Their Sibling On The Way

Kailyn Lowry is opting to wait to find out her third munchkin's gender until they meet in person -- a decision the young mother also made when she was pregnant with Isaac and Lincoln. Nothing beats a surprise -- and this also means that two monikers need to be planned just to be safe. And fortunately for Kail, her sweet boys have some ideas.

"Today: linc & isaac agree on the name "climber" for a boy and isaac likes Alexa for a girl," the college student posted on Twitter. Gotta love those suggestions, but something tells us the boy option might not be a keeper...

In addition to pondering what the Teen Mom 2 tot should be called for the rest of his/her life, Kail is celebrating an exciting milestone today.

"I want pie ...and it's pie day which is also my birthday so I'm getting myself some pie," she tweeted. Sounds like an excellent plan, birthday girl!

