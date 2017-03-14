Cara Delevingne’s Newest Project Is A Total Page-Turner

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Get ready to see a whole new side of Cara Delevingne. The model and Suicide Squad star is joining the ever-growing list of celebs adding "author" to their résumés, announcing her first book via Instagram on Tuesday (March 14). The novel, called Mirror, Mirror, will arrive in October, and Delevingne couldn't be more thrilled.

"Another pinch me moment!!" she wrote in the caption. "SO EXCITED !!!" Delevingne described her novel as "a twisty coming-of-age story" involving friends Red, Leo, Naima, and Rose — all 16 years old and "trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day..." She described the process of bringing this novel to fruition as "life changing."

Unsurprisingly, her Insta is an appropriate mirror-themed snapshot, showing off her new white-platinum hair.